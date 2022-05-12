RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I didn’t go to the VGMAs because I've been busy promoting my album – Kwesi Arthur

Rapper, Kwesi Arthur, has disclosed that he didn’t show up at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) because he had other engagements such as the promotion of his album.

The rapper thinks he “wasn’t really part” of the event although two of his songs were nominated for the awards.

“And like I’m on an album run. I’m doing interviews and {other} things so I couldn’t really show up. I was doing other things but my team represented though. I didn’t make up my mind that I will go because I had other engagements,” he said in an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh.

He added that one of the reasons he didn’t attend the event was because he felt he was not that vibrant enough in 2021.

“I feel like I wasn’t really active in the past year under review but next we will pull up.”

When asked about his thoughts concerning the winner of the Best Rap Performance category, he reiterated his assertion that he wasn’t really part of it and as such can’t have an opinion on that.

“Because I wasn’t really part of it, I didn’t pay attention to it. So, I don’t think I have an opinion about that. Lyrical Joe is a hard guy. He is good at what he does. If the academy feels he deserves it, what do I have to say.”

