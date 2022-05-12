I didn’t go to the VGMAs because I've been busy promoting my album – Kwesi Arthur

“And like I’m on an album run. I’m doing interviews and {other} things so I couldn’t really show up. I was doing other things but my team represented though. I didn’t make up my mind that I will go because I had other engagements,” he said in an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh.

He added that one of the reasons he didn’t attend the event was because he felt he was not that vibrant enough in 2021.

“I feel like I wasn’t really active in the past year under review but next we will pull up.”

When asked about his thoughts concerning the winner of the Best Rap Performance category, he reiterated his assertion that he wasn’t really part of it and as such can’t have an opinion on that.