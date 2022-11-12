RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I don't feel any economic hardship, Ghanaians complaining don't know God - Diana Asamoah

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana's economy is currently facing a downturn, this has had a toll on many individuals and businesses in the country.

Diana Asamoah
Despite Ghanaians' tough economic distress, Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has stated that she is not feeling the pinch.

In an interview with SammyKay, the gospel musician indicated that she has only heard of the wallowing and cries of hardship by many Ghanaians in the country but she has not experienced it.

According to her, the hardships currently happening has been inscribed in the scriptures and referenced “Daniel 11:32” form the basis for her assertion.

Diana Asamoah, therefore, explained that her reliance on God is the key, hence she is blessed beyond measure despite the melting Ghanaian economy.

However, she entreated Ghanaians who are currently wailing over the deplorable state of the economy to fasten their seat belts because we are yet to experience severe hardships.

Watch the full video below:

