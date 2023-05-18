I don't know what else to do to win the VGMA Best Rapper award - Strongman laments

Strongman, burst onto the music scene with his lyrical prowess and unique style, captivating audiences with his ability to weave words effortlessly. His early releases quickly gained traction, propelling him to stardom as a promising rapper in Ghana. The industry took notice, and it wasn't long before his name became synonymous with lyrical brilliance.

In an interview on TV3’s New Day, the rapper said that he has done all that could be done to win a VGMA but still has not been awarded yet although he is the only one in Ghana to hold the record of 4 consecutive Best Rapper nominations at VGMA.

"Four consecutive nominations is not an easy task, I am the only one on this soil, the only one in Ghana to have four years of four Best Rapper nominations" he said.

Speaking about not picking the award he said” For me not picking the award that is also another story because personally, I don’t know what I am supposed to do again. Because I have been doing it, for me to stay that consented for these number of years, it speaks volume and I am not angry I don’t win".

Responding to whether it is a fan base problem, promotional problem, or if he has not been fully accepted he added” They have accepted me, as I keep saying, for you to be in the nominations lists without missing out, because every rapper in Ghana has missed out, it should tell you I have been consistent and accepted.

Right now, the award is given based on the decision of the board so it is not about the fans anymore, and honestly, I don’t really care that much, it is not taking anything away from me. Awards don’t affect my music; I drop and I still see the results.

Awards give an artist three things, it gives you a competitive advantage over your colleagues, it makes you feel good about yourself and it makes you feel like your sweat has been rewarded for all your emotions".