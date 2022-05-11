I don't know why I keep getting VGMA nominations but I don't win - King Promise

“Honestly, I have no issue with the VGMA. If I did, like I won’t be on that stage performing. I didn’t know how the night was going to go. Obviously, it just went how it went. At the end of the day, all, I’m doing is making my music and pushing the agenda. Which is Ghana music to the world," he said.

“I don’t know what the issue is but my team and I are going to see if there’s actually an issue” King Promise added and detailed that he believes that his international laurels should reflect in his home country because its absence puts a shadow on all other things.

“I’m Ghanaian. When I travel, and I’m doing tours or stuff, it’s very big. I win awards like Best African Artiste in Nigeria, I’m nominated for the MOBO and stuff. And then when you come back home, it’s kind of funny. If you are taking it to the world, you have to own your land as well. So obviously, it does matter to me. But it’s not the main thing I’m working for. But, like you said, it gets to a point where it starts to be an issue,” he iterated to Berla Mundi.

According to the singer who has dropped another banger titled 'Ginger', he will get to the bottom of the issue with the hope that he analyses himself and the system to solve why the awards have stopped coming despite the numerous nominations.

“I don’t know if it’s me or it’s the system or whatever. Maybe people think that I’m not close to a lot of people. I’m always in my corner. I don’t know if that’s the issue. Still looking for what the issue is because even me, myself, I don’t know,” he said.

At the just-ended 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, King Promise received four nominations, including a nomination in the Artiste of the Year category but he went home with zero win.