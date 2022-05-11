RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I don't know why I keep getting VGMA nominations but I don't win - King Promise

Authors:

Selorm Tali

King Promise is one of Ghana's most talented and hardworking acts but his award catalogue is not capturing his success and growth as expected.

King Promise
King Promise

Speaking on TV3's New Day show, the Ghanaian singer opened up to Berla Mundi on receiving international awards but has not been able to win any VGMA plaque. According to him, there haven’t been issues between himself and the board.

Recommended articles

Honestly, I have no issue with the VGMA. If I did, like I won’t be on that stage performing. I didn’t know how the night was going to go. Obviously, it just went how it went. At the end of the day, all, I’m doing is making my music and pushing the agenda. Which is Ghana music to the world," he said.

“I don’t know what the issue is but my team and I are going to see if there’s actually an issue” King Promise added and detailed that he believes that his international laurels should reflect in his home country because its absence puts a shadow on all other things.

I’m Ghanaian. When I travel, and I’m doing tours or stuff, it’s very big. I win awards like Best African Artiste in Nigeria, I’m nominated for the MOBO and stuff. And then when you come back home, it’s kind of funny. If you are taking it to the world, you have to own your land as well. So obviously, it does matter to me. But it’s not the main thing I’m working for. But, like you said, it gets to a point where it starts to be an issue,” he iterated to Berla Mundi.

According to the singer who has dropped another banger titled 'Ginger', he will get to the bottom of the issue with the hope that he analyses himself and the system to solve why the awards have stopped coming despite the numerous nominations.

I don’t know if it’s me or it’s the system or whatever. Maybe people think that I’m not close to a lot of people. I’m always in my corner. I don’t know if that’s the issue. Still looking for what the issue is because even me, myself, I don’t know,” he said.

At the just-ended 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, King Promise received four nominations, including a nomination in the Artiste of the Year category but he went home with zero win.

.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

VGMA23: Full list of winners at the Industry Awards

One of the award winners on the night, Unsung Artiste of the Year – Gambo

Stonebwoy settles Tinny’s debt to get his confiscated car released

Stonebwoy and Tinny

VGMA23: KiDi wins Artiste of the Year (full list of winners)

KiDi

Daddy Lumba to KiDi; all the VGMAs winners from 2000 to 2022

Daddy Lumba, Ebony Reigns and KiDi