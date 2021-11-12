'I don't listen to my songs' - Amakye Dede

When he finally puts it out, he leaves it for listeners to enjoy and does not go back to listen to it anymore.

"For me, when I go somewhere, and my music is being played, I don't feel comfortable. I mostly want to listen to my songs immediately after I'm done recording them to correct any mistakes. Aside from that, I don't listen to my song," he said on Accra-based Adom FM this week.

Amakye Dede is a leading highlife artiste in Ghana whose work is known across the globe.

He has performed on several platforms across the globe, and his works continue to resonate with different generations.