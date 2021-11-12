According to the highlife legend, the only time he does listen to any of his songs is after he is done recording.
'I don't listen to my songs' - Amakye Dede
Popular award-winning highlife musician Amakye Dede has said that he feels uncomfortable listening to his songs being played somewhere else.
When he finally puts it out, he leaves it for listeners to enjoy and does not go back to listen to it anymore.
"For me, when I go somewhere, and my music is being played, I don't feel comfortable. I mostly want to listen to my songs immediately after I'm done recording them to correct any mistakes. Aside from that, I don't listen to my song," he said on Accra-based Adom FM this week.
Amakye Dede is a leading highlife artiste in Ghana whose work is known across the globe.
He has performed on several platforms across the globe, and his works continue to resonate with different generations.
Many musicians do not want to listen to their songs but rather songs of others except when performing.
