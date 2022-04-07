I don't 'support' people comparing me to bigger artistes – Black Sherif

Since bursting onto the music scene, Black Sherif’s exemplar exploits have been compared to the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and a host of other incredible acts.

However, speaking with Andy Dosty on DayBreak Hitz on Thursday, he said he "hears" those comments but doesn’t "pay attention" to them.

He pointed out that the people who consistently compare him with others on social media does that for “retweets” and not because they love the music industry. He said, he "respect{s} everyone’s work" and can’t "compare" himself with "bigger names."

He believes strongly that the “experience” of these established acts are vast and he is yet to attain that. As such, folks who pit him against bigger acts must stop that.

The global sensation said those who do that are “doing it for themselves {and} not for the game. If you respect the game, you won’t do that.”

He concluded that “music fans will always be music fans.”