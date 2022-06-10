‘I don't think I am buried’ - Gyakie replies Blakk Rasta

She added that, “I don't think I am buried as Blakk Rasta thinks.”

“People have set their minds to a certain target where {they} think if you are not able to do better with your current song as you did with your previous hit, it means you are not good enough.”

Her comments come on the back of statements made by broadcaster, Blakk Rasta that Gyakie and Black Sherif’s careers

Speaking in an interview with Blogger Attractive Mustapha, he said “where is Gyakie right now, are you still hearing about Gyakie, you are an entertainment writer look at the hype they gave to Gyakie and now she is nowhere to be found."

However, Gyakie indicated in an interview on Hitz FM, Friday that she is not under any pressure to release a song that will perform better than her viral song ‘Forever.’

Gyakie’s first official single of 2022, “Something” is out now and available on all digital platforms. The song was produced by Prime Beatz.

“Something” is a smooth Afrobeats fusion with enough bop to turn into a jam. The rhythm in the production is similar to that of the popular Ghanaian jama songs and if there’s anything the song is going to do, it will be relatable to anyone who listens to it.