The album which has 15 tracks features local and international stars including Kojo Antwi, Keri Hilson, Nasty C, Diamond Platnumz, Jahmiel and Zlatan.

According to Zlatan, it’s a privilege for him to appear on the album because as an aspiring artiste, he looked up to some of the international stars featured.

Zlatan, who appeared on track 11 (Critical), described the album as a symbol of hope, saying “this is a symbol of hope for my people on the street.”

He also advised his fans not to give up on the hustle: “Don’t give up; rest assured that the hustle will add up soon.”

The singer captioned the artwork of the album on Instagram: “Yo!!!!!! I’m on @stonebwoyb ‘s new project titled #AnlogaJunction and I feel highly privileged. It feels good particularly because the album also features superstars I looked up to as an aspiring artist. This is a symbol of hope for my people on the street. Don’t give up; rest assured that the hustle will add up soon. Listen to track 11, Critical and tell me what you think, guys. Congratulations, my brother @stonebwoyb and thanks for helping me to actualize a dream.”