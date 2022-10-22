RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I got a hair transplant worth $7,500, Akon reveals

Senegalese-American singer, record producer, and entrepreneur, Akon has confirmed that he got a hair transplant, and it cost him $7,500.

In a conversation with Bootleg Kev, the singer admitted he went to Turkey for “a procedure” to restore his hairline.

“In the beginning, my whole front was loose, it was really thin,” the 49-year-old told Kev, who asked if it was a painful procedure. “Nah, no. The painful part is the beginning when they gotta numb you up. That numbing ain’t no joke. They stick a needle like this big, non-stop.”

Akon confirmed that they took a graft, and overall he appears happy with what the doctors did despite the pain.

“It looks amazing,” he added, to which Kev joked that Tory Lanez should’ve gone to the same doctor.

“I told him,” the artist replied. “I said, ‘Tory should’ve come to my man.’ Like, bro, you know.”

He went on to suggest Turkey is known “for two things,” one of which is the hair and the other is teeth. “They’re really good on both,” he said, later divulging that he can’t grow hair on his face.

Akon also took to social media to respond to the memes that have been circulating about his hairline and took all of the jokes in good stride.

Akon has recently been on a run of rather revealing interviews, and his admission of his hair transplant comes not long after he admitted he employed his brother Abou “Bu” Thiam to perform as his double when he couldn’t make a show.

Last month, he also said that he had plans to open music schools in Africa with Michael Jackson, but then the iconic popstar passed away before they could go through with the idea.

