I have been cooking behind the scenes - Kaakie announces music comeback

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Kaakie, the dancehall sensation has recently in an interview announced her highly anticipated comeback, leaving fans eager and thrilled.

The 'Kumcha' hitmaker known for her energetic stage presence and catchy tunes, has been on a musical hiatus, focusing on other aspects of her life. However, the artist has now teased her return with a promise that she has been "cooking behind the scenes."

This cryptic message has sparked widespread excitement and curiosity among her fan base.

Speaking on Accra-based radio, 3FM the singer expressed, “By God’s Grace, I am coming back into the music scene. I have just not been silent; I have been working behind the scenes, and I haven’t been alone. I have had genuine support from my husband, pushing me to come back”.

In a further conversation, she dispelled rumors of her exit from the music scene. Kaakie emphatically declared during the interview addressing the swirling speculations surrounding her musical hiatus, she said

“I never quit music. I have not stopped doing music, I didn’t put up any write-up; I didn’t say anything… I haven’t stopped music because I didn’t say I have.”

Kaakie tied the knot on January 2, 2020, with her high schoolmate from Achimota School in a traditional wedding ceremony and took a long break to focus on family and her full-time profession as a nurse in the UK.

Many fans are eager and awaiting to see and experience the return of the dancehall diva

