I know pundits who do nothing for the industry apart from creating headlines; Sadiq fires

According to Sadiq, pundits who are “not elevating the game” and are “not consistently building” themselves must not be given time on traditional media to criticize stakeholders.

“You can’t be a 20-year pundit veteran with nothing to show for it. The media has created a new work line for empty pundits who will wake up and realize that they’ve done 10 years of that and the only value or the only thing they’re known for is often attention-grabbing by empty headlines or attacks on talents and people” he added.

Further hitting hard at his colleague pundits, he said “I’ve seen people who do not do anything for industry. For more than 10 to 15 years, they’ve become known as pundits. Is that also a new title? Isn’t punditry supposed to be on the basis of exceptional experience and deep insight?”

Sadiq was speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review. The host of the show, Kwasi Aboagye, however, slammed him as he described his submission as “mere oratory”. According to Kwesi Aboagye, he would not flaunt his CV because he does not believe in blowing his trumpet.

“I’m proud and glad to say that whoever appears on my show as a panellist has exceptional experience, these are people who have achieved and contributed to the industry,” he said.