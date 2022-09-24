RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I need a linkup with Usher - Mr. Drew

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Mr. Drew has asked for a possible meet-up with American songwriter, singer, and dancer Usher.

Mr Drew
Mr Drew

The young budding artist has said that the American music man has been an inspiration to him leading to his career path in music and that has contributed to his craftmanship and brand as an artist.

The "Shuperu" hitmaker shared on social media, how he'd like to meet up with the R&B singer, he said in his tweet.

"I need a linkop with @Usher, his music and craft has had a huge impact on my career and contributed to the artist I am today..... I am gonna need y'all to make this happen Ghana #Seleey @GlblCtzn"

Should Ghanaians be expecting a possible collaboration with Usher after the link-up?

The singer landed in Ghana ahead of his performance at the Global Citizen Festival happening at the Blackstar square on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival returns for its 10th-anniversary edition on Saturday, September 24, 2022, to call on world leaders and major corporations to take urgent action for girls, for the planet, and to end extreme poverty NOW.

Artists including Sarkodie, TEMS, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, and K’Naan will perform at the Global Citizen Festival.

With two stages in international cultural capitals, the 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast globally from New York City’s Central Park, presented by Citi and Cisco, and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, presented by Harith General Partners.

It will be hosted by award-winning actor, playwright, and activist Danai Gurira. Other presenters joining her include Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
