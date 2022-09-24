I need a linkup with Usher - Mr. Drew

The "Shuperu" hitmaker shared on social media, how he'd like to meet up with the R&B singer, he said in his tweet.

"I need a linkop with @Usher, his music and craft has had a huge impact on my career and contributed to the artist I am today..... I am gonna need y'all to make this happen Ghana #Seleey @GlblCtzn"

Should Ghanaians be expecting a possible collaboration with Usher after the link-up?

The singer landed in Ghana ahead of his performance at the Global Citizen Festival happening at the Blackstar square on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival returns for its 10th-anniversary edition on Saturday, September 24, 2022, to call on world leaders and major corporations to take urgent action for girls, for the planet, and to end extreme poverty NOW.

Artists including Sarkodie, TEMS, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, and K’Naan will perform at the Global Citizen Festival.

With two stages in international cultural capitals, the 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast globally from New York City’s Central Park, presented by Citi and Cisco, and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, presented by Harith General Partners.