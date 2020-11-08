There have been rumours that Becca and Bisa Kdei dated for sometime before breaking up to go their separate ways.

Bisa Kdei in an interview on McBrown's Kitchen on UTV said he never dated Becca.

'We never dated. We were just friends. One thing about Ghanaians is that whenever a male and a female get closer reports go viral that they are into a romantic relationship," he said.

READ MORE: RTP Awards 2020: Full list of award winners

Meanwhile, the popular highlife artiste proved that aside from his music talent, he is also a good chef.

On McBrown's Kitchen on UTV, Kdei prepared a vegetable stew and boiled plantain.

His food won the heart of Nana Mcbrown, the host of the show, who showered praises on him for being a good cook.

McBrown on a lighter note told him to quit music for them to start a restaurant.

Bisa Kdei is the first Ghanaian artiste to break into the limelight with a movie soundtrack.

Musically, Bisa Kdei has had successful collaborations with top musicians in Ghana, Africa and the World at large. Some of these Ghanaian musicians Bisa Kdei has worked with include Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Becca, E.L, R2Bees, Samini, Irene Logan, Kofi Nti, DeeVS, Keche, Lighter, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Lola Rae, Tach-Noir, JRio and others.

Bisa Kdei self-produced some of these collaborations from his studio; Chingam by Sarkodie, One of Your Own by Efya, Pimpinaa by Obrafour, etc.

Bisa Kdei has cited Nana Ampadu, J.A. Adofo, Dr. Paa Bobo, Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong and others as his musical inspirations.

Bisa Kdei has stated that he hopes to transform lives not just in Africa, but the rest of the world and above all, to raise the flag of Ghana and be one of the strong pillars people can think of.

Kdei's dominated the airwaves in 2015 when he released Mansah and Brother Brother and he was widely tipped for the Most Popular Song and the Best Artiste of the Years, but he was snubbed at the Vodafone Music Awards.