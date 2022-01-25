The ‘Oh Yeah’ hitmaker was spotted in the studio with the 'No Problem' rapper two weeks ago. King Promise considers the moment an opportunity that he never dreamt of, hence, he did what he could do to make it happen.
I never thought I could work with Chance The Rapper - King Promise
King Promise is surprised to have worked with American artiste, Chance The Rapper.
The musicians met in Accra. Detailing how it happened during an interview with Berla Mundi, he said “when Chance came, I got the phone call that we should meet. I was out of town but linked up immediately after I got back".
Chance The Rapper was exploring Accra with his colleague American rapper Vic Mensa who was also in the studio. "Vic introduced me to Chance. We made a song that night, but we have a lot we are working on,” he said.
“I’m not gonna lie. I never thought I could work with him. I’m a fan of his and love his music, but I didn’t know we could meet up one day. We made some sick stuff. There are so many great prospects coming in the pipeline,” he said in the TV3 interview.
It is unclear when any of the songs recorded by both musicians will come out. Check out their studio session below.
