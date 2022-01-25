RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I never thought I could work with Chance The Rapper - King Promise

Selorm Tali

King Promise is surprised to have worked with American artiste, Chance The Rapper.

King Promise in London
King Promise in London

The ‘Oh Yeah’ hitmaker was spotted in the studio with the 'No Problem' rapper two weeks ago. King Promise considers the moment an opportunity that he never dreamt of, hence, he did what he could do to make it happen.

The musicians met in Accra. Detailing how it happened during an interview with Berla Mundi, he said “when Chance came, I got the phone call that we should meet. I was out of town but linked up immediately after I got back".

Vic Mensa, H.E Nana Addo and Chance The Rapper
Vic Mensa, H.E Nana Addo and Chance The Rapper Vic Mensa, H.E Nana Addo and Chance The Rapper Pulse Ghana

Chance The Rapper was exploring Accra with his colleague American rapper Vic Mensa who was also in the studio. "Vic introduced me to Chance. We made a song that night, but we have a lot we are working on,” he said.

I’m not gonna lie. I never thought I could work with him. I’m a fan of his and love his music, but I didn’t know we could meet up one day. We made some sick stuff. There are so many great prospects coming in the pipeline,” he said in the TV3 interview.

It is unclear when any of the songs recorded by both musicians will come out. Check out their studio session below.

Selorm Tali

