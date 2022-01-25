I never thought I could work with Chance The Rapper - King Promise

The musicians met in Accra. Detailing how it happened during an interview with Berla Mundi, he said “when Chance came, I got the phone call that we should meet. I was out of town but linked up immediately after I got back".

Vic Mensa, H.E Nana Addo and Chance The Rapper Pulse Ghana

Chance The Rapper was exploring Accra with his colleague American rapper Vic Mensa who was also in the studio. "Vic introduced me to Chance. We made a song that night, but we have a lot we are working on,” he said.

“I’m not gonna lie. I never thought I could work with him. I’m a fan of his and love his music, but I didn’t know we could meet up one day. We made some sick stuff. There are so many great prospects coming in the pipeline,” he said in the TV3 interview.