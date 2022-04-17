RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I recorded and mastered most of my hit songs – Shatta Wale

Kofi Boateng

Dancehall and reggae artiste, Shatta Wale, says he did not just record most of his popular songs alone but he also mastered them.

According to him, most people do not know he is capable of doing this.

He, therefore, asked people who do not know he can produce his own songs to find out more about him.

The award-winning artiste said this on his Twitter, Sunday 17 April, 2022.

“What many don’t know is that I played most of my hit songs and mastered them. If you don’t know you for ask stop rushing.”

Shatta does not only produce his own songs.

Last year, Ghanaian producer and song writer, Stanley Dartey, known in the showbiz circles as PAQ, released an EP dubbed ‘Obsession.’ He enlisted Shatta Wale, known officially as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, as the Executive Producer of the EP.

In that same year, however, a multiple award-winning producer, MOG Beatz called out Shatta Wale for not paying him for producing 10 songs on his 2018 ‘Reign’ album.

Shatta replied him that, “My konko beatz hit before u came in.”

Recently, Shatta Wale has been releasing some songs which have received popular acclaim. He opened the year with ‘Landlord’ and followed up with “Like Summer” featuring Jupitar. His latest song ‘On God’ is now a gaining massive traction.

Shatta Wale has hinted on releasing a studio album this year, after dropping a combined EP with Medikal some weeks ago.

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

