I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals

Afro-pop artiste Wendy Shay has disclosed that one of her biggest regrets is not being able to collaborate with Ebony Reigns before her demise.

The fast-rising singer was on the same record label with Ebony (RuffTown Records), before the dancehall diva passed on in February following a gory accident.

Wendy Shay has since advanced her own music career after becoming the face of the record label and currently has her songs making waves across the country.

The “Bedroom Commando” hit maker has fond memories of Ebony and has now revealed that she regrets not recording a song with her before her untimely death.

“It was very hard [on me]. The plan was to work with her. We had to collaborate. If we supported each other it would have been easy. I am being groomed more like an Afropop artiste and not a dancehall singer so there would've been no conflict at all,” she said on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show.

The singer further eulogised her former record-mate, insisting no female artiste can match Ebony’s impact in the last two years.

“No female artiste has been able to make the impact that Ebony made in less two years and I am so happy for her.

“Every song she released was a massive hit, from Poison to Maame Hwe, Hustle, Sponsor and Date your Father just to mention a few,” she opined.

Wendy Shay has released her latest song titled “Astalavista” which she is currently promoting.