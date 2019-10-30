M.anifest clarified that he started organising community concerts in Madina before any other musician.

Shatta Wale said on the Starr Drive Monday that he was one of the first artistes to hold a street concert.

According to him, other Ghanaian musicians are now learning and following in his footsteps.

“I am really happy most of them are learning from where I started schooling from (Street),” Shatta Wale said, while reacting to Sarkodie’s “This is Tema” concert.

“I am one of the boys who started street shows in Ghana; I did community shows, from Nima, Jamestown during that time, most of them were concentrating on filling the conference centres.”

However, M.anifest has responded, insisting Shatta Wale needs to be “corrected” on the facts.

“It’s making the rounds. Let me correct him though, I did Madina block party before everybody did anything else,” the ‘Big Mad’ hit maker said on Accra-based Starr FM.