I supported 3Music Awards with GHS 100,000 – Shatta Wale

"He shouldn't come out and say I should return the awards because if I ask him to pay me he can't because that day I supported him. I even gave him GH¢100, 000 to do that show as well," he said.

The ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker has been battling the Chief Executive Officer of the Awards, Baba Sadiq in the past few weeks.

The Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Awards, Abdulai Abu Sadiq, in a radio interview dared Shatta Wale to return the awards if he claims it was rigged in his favor.

“In fact, if Wale feels that in 2019 he didn’t deserve 3Music Awards, I think that he can return it. I am sure the board may formally consider it. He can return it and probably carry the tears that he shed on the stage. I didn’t shed that tear. I wasn’t that one that gave the speeches,” said Baba Sadiq in an interview on HitzFM.”