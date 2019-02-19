The fast-rising singer emerged on the scene less than a year ago, but has been very impactful in the industry.

Since releasing her debut song titled “Uber driver,” she has gone on to produce various hits in the last few months.

Last year, Wendy Shay launched her album too and, has now revealed that her target is to take her music nationwide.

The RuffTown Records artiste, however, admits that she needs to work hard in order to win over a nationwide fan base.

“My first single in this music industry is ‘Uber Driver’ and it was released last year in July. I feel I am still young in the music game even though I have released a couple of singles and an album as well. It’s less than a year and I learning a lot bit by bit,” Wendy Shay said.

“I feel I need to do more to capture the attention of Ghanaians so my music can spread into all the corners of the Ghana. I can’t state for a fact that every single Ghanaian has heard my songs so my target is making sure that will happen," she added.