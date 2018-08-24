Pulse.com.gh logo
I want to join Zylofon Media – Patapaa


Patapeezy I want to join Zylofon Media – Patapaa

Patapaa says he will gladly accept an offer to join Zylofon Media.

Swedru-based artiste Patapaa Amisty, now popularly known as Patapeezy, has welcomed reports linking him to Zylofon Media.

The ‘One-corner’ hit maker has been one of the hottest musicians in Ghana, having graced numerous shows in the year under review.

Patapaa was also nominated for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, and scooped the Most Popular Song award at the 3Music awards.

play

 

He also had the highlight of his career, after being selected to perform at this year’s Ghana Meets Naija Concert, alongside continental greats like Wizkid Tiwa Savage and Stonebwoy.

Patapaa has since been linked with Zylofon Media, with reports suggesting he is on his way to join the mega-rich record label.

But speaking on the Celebrity Ride show with Zionfelix, the singer said no offer has been made, but was quick to add that he would love to join the record label.

“I will agree when Zylofon media signs me. Zylofon forever because an artist needs a good manager who would manage his career and help you get an album. The manager then spends a lot of money before that music is out. So to be frank I would accept the offer,” Patapaa said.

He added that he would be inspired to work harder and even produce an album, if signed by Nana Appiah Mensah to Zylofon.

