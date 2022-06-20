In a conversation with Quincy Jonze on the Echoo Room in Nigeria, he indicated that he is done responding to lyrical warfare targeted at him.
I will make a hit song to reply your diss track – Kuami Eugene to fellow artistes
Highlife musician, Kuami Eugene, says that henceforth he will make a hit song to reply to any artiste that attacks him with a diss song.
“Now, I would not do a diss song to glorify people who start beef with me, rather, I would do a hit song and maybe drop subliminal jabs at the people without mentioning their names.”
According to him, he has come to realize that some acts deliberately start banter with him just for the traffic or trends.
“Recently, I told my management that I've changed. I won’t mind anyone anymore. I am one artiste almost everyone has picked a beef with because I am everywhere. If you need buzz, it’s me. If you need one-week attention for everybody to get involved in the conversation, attack Kuami because they know I’m gonna reply to you.”
Although Kuami Eugene says this is his new strategy, it seems he has started implementing it. Rapper, Guru, attacked him some months ago with a remix of the song ‘Sika Aba Fie.’ The song described Kuami Eugene as someone with evil intentions.
Responding to the diss song, Kumai Eugene worked on a song with Sarkodie titled ‘Beifour.’ The song talked about how people who are striving are pulled down by others in this society.
