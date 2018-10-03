I will not do porn again, Lord Paper replies Willie Roi

news

Willie Roi made known his preference for pornography and asked the singer, Lord Paper not to change from making porn-like videos. But the singer has come out to say he will decline the offer.

In a video taken during the interview, the elderly man who happens to be the manager of Zylofon Arts Club was heard boldly declaring his support for porn and advised the rapper to be unique in his ways. He said, “one person changed the whole industry with a concept and that is genius … we are trying to bring him back to normality. Let’s recognize genius and try to push them … I support porn”.

In an Instagram post, the musician still maintains his stance to switch from X-rated music and go ahead with his newest gospel banger, “Fa Me Ye.” He reposted the video and captioned it saying, “I respect your opinion and eye for uniqueness/diversity but right now I know who I am and what I want. God bless you.”

Despite Mr Willie Roi’s stance, Paper's fans urged him on his new path and gave him words of encouragement.

Are you TeamWillie or TeamPaper?