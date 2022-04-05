I would have become a spare parts dealer if my music career didn’t flourish – Black Sherif

According to him, it is a thriving business in Konongo, in the Ashanti Region, where he comes from. He added that his father, who lives in Greece, also owns a spare parts shop in Konongo.

“It’s a good business in Konongo, where I grew up. My father owns a spare parts shop and I would have been working with him, if all this didn’t happen.”

He told Naa Ashorkor, in a bit to advice upcoming artiste that, “I don’t believe in copying others, I always support staying true to oneself. I never try to be like anyone. All my life I always try to be the best me, because I believe there is more to explore in me.”

Black Sherif’s song, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ has, in a matter of days gained traction globally. The song is now the topmost song on Apple Music’s chart in Nigeria. It has also creeped into the global billboard chart.