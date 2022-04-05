I would have become a spare parts dealer if my music career didn’t flourish – Black Sherif

“I would have been a spare parts dealer if my music career didn’t succeed,” he told Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio, Tuesday, April 5.
Ghanaian rapper and singer, Black Sherif, has said that if he had been unsuccessful as a musician, he would have wound-up being a spare parts dealer.
According to him, it is a thriving business in Konongo, in the Ashanti Region, where he comes from. He added that his father, who lives in Greece, also owns a spare parts shop in Konongo.
“It’s a good business in Konongo, where I grew up. My father owns a spare parts shop and I would have been working with him, if all this didn’t happen.”
He told Naa Ashorkor, in a bit to advice upcoming artiste that, “I don’t believe in copying others, I always support staying true to oneself. I never try to be like anyone. All my life I always try to be the best me, because I believe there is more to explore in me.”
Black Sherif’s song, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ has, in a matter of days gained traction globally. The song is now the topmost song on Apple Music’s chart in Nigeria. It has also creeped into the global billboard chart.
On March 26, he won his first honours at the 2022 3Music Awards.
