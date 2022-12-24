IamShakez pours out his struggles and more in new 'Pain' single (LISTEN)

“Pain” which was produced by award-winning Music Producer Asbo is already bagging a lot of streams across most music platforms.

The song has been tipped by many music experts to take over the airwaves in no time. You can stream the single across all digital stores via the posts below and share your thoughts with us.

IamShakez is a Sierra Leonean Dj based in the United Kingdom. Celestino Oladipo Mahib was born in October 1988, popularly known by his stage name IAMSHAKEZ or SHAKEZ.

As a music lover, he started learning how to DJ while he was pursuing a degree in business and law.

He describes himself as a very professional and precise person who strives to bring the best out of whatever task he is faced with. His ability to juggle between the business and music world has gained him lots of respect and recognition.

Although DJ Shakez is based in the UK, he never fails to carry the Sierra Leone flag at any of his performances. He believes a lot of young people in Sierra Leone look up to him and it is his duty to be a better person so as to inspire the youth.

He has been able to work on a lot of international platforms in his short time as a DJ. One of his biggest moments to him as a Dj, was being able to play for the global star Snoop Dog.