If you can’t afford to book me, watch me on YouTube – Sonnie Badu

The musician said this while explaining what will make him consider accepting an offer to perform at an event in an interview with ZionFelix.

He pointed out that, because of his many responsibilities, he only accepts to perform at shows organized by people who are willing to “spend to make it happen” because he wants “excellence.”

“I’ve got to right books, I’ve written 50 books. I have to be a pastor, mentor, be a husband, I have five children. So, if it is not worth it for me, I will not go. And I can do my own concert so in the itinerary, we plan it and we try to get it done.”

He continued that he filled the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Constitution Hall in the U.S.A with “over 5000 people.”

And that he is the “first African to ever do that. And we spent over $300,000 and I’m okay with that. I can do just a show in a year and I will be okay with that because when I’m done, I don’t need to do it again. The impact has been made.”

For that event, he said that “we pulled everybody from all over the America.”

According to him, unless the requirements of his team is met, he would not perform at any event because he is not willing to compromise on quality.

“You will have to follow our demands because what I put on the table you would not get it anywhere else… You have to meet our requirements or I’m not coming.”