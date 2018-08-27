Pulse.com.gh logo
iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 full list of winners


iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Shawn Mendes tops with four; see the complete list of winners

  • Published:
Shawn Mendes tops iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 with four awards

(iHeartRadio)

Canadian Pop star Shawn Mendes is the biggest winner at the 2018 edition of the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards.

This year's show which was held on Sunday, August 26, outside 299 Queen Street West in Toronto, Ontario, Canada saw the "In My Blood" hitmaker walk home with four accolades.

Unlike previous years, the 2018 show hosted by Awkwafina aired live at the end of August instead of Father's Day.

Shawn Mendes, the most of any nominee converted half of his eight nominations; Best Pop Artiste, Artiste of the Year, and two public-voted categories Fan Fave Artiste and Video.

Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragon and BTS were also big winners on the night.

READ MORE: Camila Cabello, Childish Gambino, The Carters win big; see complete list of winners at MTV VMAs 2018

Full list of winners:

iHeartRadio MMVA Artiste for Change

Halsey

Best Rock/Alternative Artiste or Group

Imagine Dragons

Best Pop Artiste or Group

Shawn Mendes

Best EDM/Dance Artiste or Group

Marshmello

Best Hip Hop Artiste or Group

Drake

Best Director

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Director: Karena Evans

Video of the Year

Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Single of the Year

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Artiste of the Year

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Summer

“Body” — Loud Luxury feat. Brando

Best Collaboration

Bebe Rexha + Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Best New Canadian Artiste or Group

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Fan Fave Artiste

Shawn Mendes

Fan Fave Duo or Group

BTS

Fan Fave Video

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Fan Fave Single

Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello – ‘Wolves’

Fan Fave New Artiste

Kris Wu

Fan Fave Much Creator

TheDanocracy – Dan Rodo

