iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 full list of winners

This year's show which was held on Sunday, August 26, outside 299 Queen Street West in Toronto, Ontario, Canada saw the "In My Blood" hitmaker walk home with four accolades.
Unlike previous years, the 2018 show hosted by Awkwafina aired live at the end of August instead of Father's Day.
Shawn Mendes, the most of any nominee converted half of his eight nominations; Best Pop Artiste, Artiste of the Year, and two public-voted categories Fan Fave Artiste and Video.
Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragon and BTS were also big winners on the night.
Full list of winners:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Shawn Mendes
Marshmello
Drake
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Director: Karena Evans
Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Shawn Mendes
“Body” — Loud Luxury feat. Brando
Bebe Rexha + Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
Shawn Mendes
BTS
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello – ‘Wolves’
Kris Wu
TheDanocracy – Dan Rodo