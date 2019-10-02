The latest celebrity to hop onto the topic is social media sensation Shatta Bandle.

According to him, he is willing to sign Becca and Tiwa Savage because of the mid-tempo afro-pop song.

“I will sign Tiwa Savage and Becca because of this song”, the braggart wrote on social media.

The Masta Garzy-produced song which was premiered on Friday, September 27, has garnered over 200,000 views on YouTube alone.

And in the first week of its release, it topped Apple Music’s ‘African Playlist’.

Watch the full music video below.