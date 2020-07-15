The Kumawood actor launched his dancehall career (which he calls ‘comic dancehall’) a month ago and has just one single, “How Dare You” featuring Article Wan, and preparing to release another single, “E Go Over You” featuring Dope Nation.

With this achievement, Lil Win claims he has made enough impact to run shoulders with the best in Ghana.

“Looking at Ghana dancehall at the moment, when you mention the best four, I am among,” he told Bryt TV yesterday.

He named himself, Shatta Wale, Samini and Stonebwoy as the best four dancehall stars in Ghana.

