The former Lynx Entertainment label signee has released her first song after two years hiatus.

She has released a dancehall single titled “Sheriff” – which pronounces her as the queen of dancehall in Ghana.

MzVee

Recently, MzVee revealed that she went through depression during her hiatus.

Reacting to this, Edem expressed his happiness for MzVee’s comeback, adding that she represents ‘strength’.

He also promised to write a song for her whenever she needs a reggae song.

“Somebody tell @mzveegh that I am happy she is back..If she need another Reggae Joint..I would gladly Write for her..Welcome Sis...U represent thru Strength..Mi love u,” Edem said on Instagram.