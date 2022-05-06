The multiple award-winning singer reiterated that he will focus on the genres he excels in regardless of the posturing of DefJam. The record label is known for bringing into the limelight hip-hop and R&B musicians, whereas Stonebwoy is well-versed in afro-dancehall, reggae, afrobeat and highlife.
I’m not changing my style because of my deal with DefJam - Stonebwoy
Reggae/Dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has indicated that his deal with the record label, DefJam, will not force him to change his style as a musician but he will rather get better.
Stonebwoy noted that, what he is already known for played an enormous role for DefJam to consider him worthy as a signee. As such, there is no reason for him to change his style.
He made these comments at a presser at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The press conference was Stonebwoy's outdooring by DefJam.
He further asked the audience present that: “If you ‘switch’ the switch then where is Stonebwoy again?
“And it is this same Stonebwoy that these brands have decided to work with for Ghana and West Africa.”
Although he remains resolute in sticking to his roots, the “Go Higher” hitmaker pointed out that his fans and the world will witness a “different” Stonebwoy because of this new deal.
This according to him, will exhibit and strengthen his “versatility” as an artiste, which will make him more appealing around the world.
“There is no change. It is just an improvement… because we want to get to a larger audience, we have to also be able to attract them to what they also know, so they can experience what this is.”
DefJam Recordings Africa announced the deal with Stonebwoy on it's Instagram page on 28th April, 2022.
Stonebwoy is expected to produce three studio albums for DefJam Recordings Africa — a division owned by Universal Music Group.
