'I’m not craving for the Grammys, BET awards' – Kojo Antwi reveals

“Grammys is in and it’s nice that some people go and win it but me as an artiste it’s not my thing,” he said.

He added “BET awards did a certain category that would accommodate us but they the organizers are looking at the commercial aspect of it”.

In an exclusive interview with UTV’s Abeiku Santana on Atuu, the reggae musical artiste disclosed why he doesn’t often attend awards ceremonies.

“I don’t attend the awards ceremonies because I don’t play my music to win an award and I hope people don’t misjudge me,” he stated.

Kojo Antwi continued “God has gifted me the talent and if God gives me a new song I’ll share it with the world and that’s what I look for”.

The popular composer whose music career has spanned over 3 decades also added that although some musicians dream to win international awards, his aim is to produce songs that will linger forever.

Kojo Antwi is credited with several albums including 'Mister Music Man', 'Densu', 'Afrafra', and 'Akuaba'.

