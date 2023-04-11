According to him, he is into music because it is his desire to bless the world with his God-given talent and he not to get awards or validation.
'I’m not craving for the Grammys, BET awards' – Kojo Antwi reveals
Julius Kojo Antwi well known in the music industry as Kojo Antwi, a popular Highlife musician, has disclosed that he does not do music with the intention of winning an award.
Recommended articles
“Grammys is in and it’s nice that some people go and win it but me as an artiste it’s not my thing,” he said.
He added “BET awards did a certain category that would accommodate us but they the organizers are looking at the commercial aspect of it”.
In an exclusive interview with UTV’s Abeiku Santana on Atuu, the reggae musical artiste disclosed why he doesn’t often attend awards ceremonies.
“I don’t attend the awards ceremonies because I don’t play my music to win an award and I hope people don’t misjudge me,” he stated.
Kojo Antwi continued “God has gifted me the talent and if God gives me a new song I’ll share it with the world and that’s what I look for”.
The popular composer whose music career has spanned over 3 decades also added that although some musicians dream to win international awards, his aim is to produce songs that will linger forever.
"It is nice to win a Grammy and see others win but me as an artiste, it is not my thing," he hammered.
Kojo Antwi is credited with several albums including 'Mister Music Man', 'Densu', 'Afrafra', and 'Akuaba'.
In recent times, Kojo Antwi has collaborated with some new school artistes including Stonebwoy and King Promise.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh