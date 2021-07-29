‘I'm richer than some of you; don’t call my music poverty songs’ - Fameye blasts fans (VIDEO)

And it seems the “Nothing I Get” hitmaker has had enough of the tags. He has said enough is enough.

The musician went live on Instagram three days ago to address the issue, saying his songs have motivated and inspired thousands of people outside the country to make money.

According to him, he records good music and that nothing will stop him from recording good music.

“You people should listen to good music. You know, I'll always tell my story. As I said, I'll never run from what I'm doing,” he said in his Instagram live video.

“I know that thousands of people are outside listening to my music and getting motivated. Some of them are getting money because of my music. So, branding my music as poverty songs don't make sense,” he continued.

He said he is richer than some of the people calling his music ‘poverty songs,’ but they come online to disrespect him.

“I'm richer than some of you, but you misbehave when you come online. You should be steady and listen to good music. ‘Praise’ is out. Go and stream it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fameye and OGB Music, the label that discovered him, have finally parted ways.

In a press statement from Fameye’s new record label, Fameye Worldwide, he said he appreciates Ogidi Brown and that the years he has been on his label have ‘have been delightful and beneficial.’

“A heartfelt thank you and appreciation to Ogidi Brown and the entire management of OGB Music,” it stated.

“It is with pleasure that I announce that I have parted ways with OGB Music and management. This separation came about after consultations and an agreement between OGB Music and me. We have mutually agreed to part ways going forward but with continuous support for each other.”

It said they still hold their relationship regardless of their decision to part ways.