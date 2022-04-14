‘I’m targeting Drake and Lil Nas X for collaborations’ – Kweku Flick

According to him, he has worked with several musicians in the country and would like to feature some top artistes on the global stage.

“I’ve done a lot of collaborations but looking at the bigger picture, I want to go far so, I’m targeting Drake and Lil Nas X. I haven’t contacted them yet. I think they are into the type of music that I do. Drake is a hip hop artiste. I do hip-hop and highlife."

The ‘Money’ hitmaker added that it is his aim to penetrate the Nigerian music scene by featuring Wizkid.

“I want to break into the Nigerian market and I want to work with Wizkid because Wizkid has the numbers. I pay attention to the numbers. I don’t look at the momentary hit that an artiste has. I want to tap into your fanbase. That’s the most important thing.”

Now promoting his current song, ‘Ewiase,’ Kweku Flick also revealed that the song is “off” his upcoming Extended Play (EP) dubbed 'King of Melodies'.

According to the rapper, he has completed all the tracks on the EP and is set to release it.

However, he added that there will not be any collaborations on the EP. He indicated that his fans should expect collaborations on his next project, which could be an EP or an album.

“I’m yet to release my King of Melodies EP. 'Ewiase' is the number 5 track on the EP. Done with everything. No collaboration. Only Kweku Flick. Enjoy Kweku Flick before collaborations. I will collaborate with other artistes may be on the next EP or the next album.”