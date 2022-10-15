"I'm the only artist in Ghana who has been able to charge $100,000 per show" - Shatta Wale

The artist revealed that he got paid such an amount at the very first Afronations festival that was organized in Ghana, and subsequently got paid another $120,000 for a show he played at the 'Wonderland'

He also stated that he charged $100,000 for Cardi B's event that was hosted in Ghana but he didn't make an appearance to perform because the contract he agreed on and signed before the show was breached hence he didn't make it up for the show.

Shatta Wale has been working on his 'GOG' album which is soon to be released on October 17, 2022.