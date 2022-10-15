Shatta Wale said this last night in an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3. according to him he charged and was paid in cash $100,000 for playing three different shows each.
"I'm the only artist in Ghana who has been able to charge $100,000 per show" - Shatta Wale
Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale has said that he's the only artist in Ghana to have charged $100,000 per show.
The artist revealed that he got paid such an amount at the very first Afronations festival that was organized in Ghana, and subsequently got paid another $120,000 for a show he played at the 'Wonderland'
He also stated that he charged $100,000 for Cardi B's event that was hosted in Ghana but he didn't make an appearance to perform because the contract he agreed on and signed before the show was breached hence he didn't make it up for the show.
Shatta Wale has been working on his 'GOG' album which is soon to be released on October 17, 2022.
There has been so much controversy about the album but many fans of the artist are waiting in anticipation of the much-talked-about 'GOG' album.
