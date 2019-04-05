There have been controversies over the viral song since it was discovered that the original owner of the song is Minister Isaac Sie.

According to Divine Amett-Korkoryie, who owns Dhe-Gilly Records label, the removal of the song will protect the sanctity and credibility of the award scheme.

He lamented about how his artiste has been sidelined in the midst of copyright infringement issues with Evangelist I K Aning.

Mr Amett-Korkoryie beseeched Charterhouse Ghana Limited, the organisers of the Voodafone Ghana Music Awards, to remove the song from all the gospel categories.

He stated that there’s a legal battle over the nominated song which makes it ineligible for a nod at this year’s ceremony.

He claimed the replacement of “Boborebobo” in the “Gospel Song of the Year” category during the just ended 3Music Awards is enough proof for Ghanaians and awards organisers to identify the rightful owner.

Mr Amett-Korkoryie made this statement on Thursday, April 4, adding that the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) have taken up the matter and have even flagged Evangelist I K Aning’s version of the song so Charterhouse should follow the suit.

He appealed on the President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’, to: “intervene in the matter and leave a legacy for posterity.”

Amett-Korkoryie stressed that: “Charterhouse should investigate and take out ‘Bobolebobo’ from all the nominated categories because it doesn’t qualify.”

