RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Investors are afraid of promoting artistes in Ghana – Nero X

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Singer and songwriter, Nero X, says most investors are terrified about investing in up-and-coming talents in Ghana's music industry.

Nero X
Nero X

According to him, this is as a result of ingratitude demonstrated by some artistes.

Recommended articles

“Most investors are afraid, that’s fear not as in the investment but they are afraid that after pushing the artiste to a certain level the artiste might change their mind or their behavior changes suddenly,” he said in an interview on Cape Coast based Kastle FM.

“Artistes character is also part of the reasons because you have the talent but character also needs to be managed if not so you can say you have your right to do whatever you want.”

He went on to say that if this posture by some artistes do not change, the reluctance of financiers will continue and the Ghanaian music scene will suffer.

“As an artiste you have your right but because of what you do you don’t have some rights to do certain things and you need solid people in your team to check you on it.

“You need to also listen as an artiste, so it’s a collective issue and we need to have a change of attitude because if we don’t do that investors will find it very difficult to invest in talents in the Ghana music industry.”

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Burna Boy performs 'Second Sermon' at historic Madison Square show (WATCH)

Burna Boy at Madison Square

'My beautiful lady' - Drama as Yul Edochie's 2nd wife hails 1st wife

May Yul-Edochie, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

‘It’s official’ – Stonebwoy signs to Def Jam

Stonebwoy

See all the winners for the Clout Africa Awards 2022, raise the underground

See all the winners for the Clout Africa Awards 2022, raise the underground