Investors are afraid of promoting artistes in Ghana – Nero X

“Most investors are afraid, that’s fear not as in the investment but they are afraid that after pushing the artiste to a certain level the artiste might change their mind or their behavior changes suddenly,” he said in an interview on Cape Coast based Kastle FM.

“Artistes character is also part of the reasons because you have the talent but character also needs to be managed if not so you can say you have your right to do whatever you want.”

He went on to say that if this posture by some artistes do not change, the reluctance of financiers will continue and the Ghanaian music scene will suffer.

“As an artiste you have your right but because of what you do you don’t have some rights to do certain things and you need solid people in your team to check you on it.