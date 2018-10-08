Pulse.com.gh logo
Is Gold Kay being mistaken for Stormzy?


  • Published:
Is Gold Kay being mistaken for Stormzy? play

Is Gold Kay being mistaken for Stormzy?

Over the weekend the 3rd edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK was held at The Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center).

On the night, various artistes based in the UK and Ghana were awarded for their respective categories in which they were nominated.

Gbevu Music Group signed artiste Gold Kay on that night was awarded the "UK Based Afrobeats Artiste of the Year".

Prior to him being called on stage, there was a mixup of events. The nominees were mentioned and when it came to the winners, instead of the name Gold Kay being announced, the presenter of the award kept referring to him as Stormzy.

play Gold Kay

 

Striking resemblance to the UK Based rapper could certainly be the cause of this all.

The audience were all in surprise as the presenter consistently mentioned Stormzy as the winner even though he wasn't listed in that category. The resemblance took loads of people online to compare the images of both artistes.

GoldKay beat NSG, Kwamz & Flava, Mista Silva, GB, Geo Wellington, Eugy and Atumpan to win this category.

 

