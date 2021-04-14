RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ishak Spark bares it all out in music video for "No More" (WATCH)

Blossoming crooner, Ishak Spark is back on your screens with a new audio visual for his latest entry dubbed; No More.

Ishak Spark

Pulse Ghana

Proving the extent of his versatility, expect a bouncy Dancehall rhythm that is set to spark up your musical ears and get your head bopping.

Diving into Jamaican patois with a deep lyrical message, you are sure to enjoy this tune from the peculiar talent.

Watch the full music video below.

