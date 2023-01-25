'It has to happen,' Sarkodie on going on world tour with Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy

He told Andy Dosty he would like to be on an international tour with Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

“That is my prayer, it has to happen,” Sarkodie responded to a question from a fervent listener of the station during his interview.

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are undoubtedly three of Ghana’s biggest musicians.

Although they have worked in pairs on separate projects, fans are yet to see these three acts work together or share a stage together.

It is evident that a show hosted by Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy would undoubtedly be a hit, especially since they have hosted the biggest sold-out shows.

In December 2022, Shatta Wale filled the Accra Sports Stadium for his Freedom Concert, Sarkodie sold out the Grand Arena for Rapperholic and so did Stonebwoy for BHIM Concert.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie recently featured on “Stir It Up”, a Bob Marley and The Wailers classic which received an outpour of mixed reactions from industry players since its release on Friday January 20, 2023.

On January 18, word spread on social media about the BET award-winning rapper securing a project with the late Bob Marley.

The iconic song “Stir It Up” by Bob Marley and The Wailers was given a fresh spin by the “landlord” of Ghanaian music.