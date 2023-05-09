It is my wish that someday Blacko becomes a gospel artist - Piesie Esther

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, May 8, 2023, Piesie Esther said;

“He has that kind of powerful voice. I love his voice. It is my wish that someday he will come and join me in gospel,” she said.

The ‘Waye Me Yei’ hitmaker also expressed her desire in working with Black Sherif as soon as possible on a gospel project.

She intimated that the secular and the gospel sector could still collaborate to spread the word of God regardless of the disparities.

On the show, she opened up about her admiration for the 21-year-old and acknowledged his hard work in the year under review.

For this reason, she said she was open-minded about whoever won the ultimate prize on the night. “I had it in mind that whatever was going to happen, I would be okay with it.”

Piesie Esther missed out on the Artiste of the Year award to Blacko at the event over the weekend but walked away with the VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year beating other renowned gospel artists, including Joe Mettle, Perez Muzik, Diana Hamilton, Celestine Donkor, and MOG Music.

She also won the Best Gospel Song award for her hit song “Waye Me Yie”.

