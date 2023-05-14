Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

It makes no sense to compare me to Sarkodie - Black Sherif

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Reigning artiste of the year Black Sherif has hit back at netizens comparing him to Ghana's most decorative rapper Sarkodie.

Black Sheriff
Black Sheriff

Blacko in a discussion on UTV Showbiz explained that it's unfair and meaningless for people to come to such a comparison

Recommended articles

In his submission, he said whether or not his verse on Sarkodie's album, still would have broke waves adding that Sarkodie is a brand on its own and has been in the industry for over a decade hence the shallow-minded comparison makes no sense.

"My verse on the Jams album doesn't change anything, it would've still been big without me.

music is spiritual and I didn't foresee the future of the album, Sarkodie is a big artiste, he has been doing this long ago before me, and he is a veteran but I just started, the comparison is senseless"

ADVERTISEMENT

The Konongo star swept four plaques at the just-ended VGMA including the prestigious Artiste of the Year award beating stiff competition from Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Camidoh, KiDi, and King Promise to win the award.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins Artiste of The Year at 24th VGMAs

King Promise

King Promise beats Black Sherif to win Album of the Year at VGMA24

Lasmid X Gyakie

VGMA24: Netizens react to Lasmid, Gyakie's appalling performance