It makes no sense to compare me to Sarkodie - Black Sherif

In his submission, he said whether or not his verse on Sarkodie's album, still would have broke waves adding that Sarkodie is a brand on its own and has been in the industry for over a decade hence the shallow-minded comparison makes no sense.

"My verse on the Jams album doesn't change anything, it would've still been big without me.

music is spiritual and I didn't foresee the future of the album, Sarkodie is a big artiste, he has been doing this long ago before me, and he is a veteran but I just started, the comparison is senseless"

ADVERTISEMENT