Blacko in a discussion on UTV Showbiz explained that it's unfair and meaningless for people to come to such a comparison
It makes no sense to compare me to Sarkodie - Black Sherif
Reigning artiste of the year Black Sherif has hit back at netizens comparing him to Ghana's most decorative rapper Sarkodie.
In his submission, he said whether or not his verse on Sarkodie's album, still would have broke waves adding that Sarkodie is a brand on its own and has been in the industry for over a decade hence the shallow-minded comparison makes no sense.
"My verse on the Jams album doesn't change anything, it would've still been big without me.
music is spiritual and I didn't foresee the future of the album, Sarkodie is a big artiste, he has been doing this long ago before me, and he is a veteran but I just started, the comparison is senseless"
The Konongo star swept four plaques at the just-ended VGMA including the prestigious Artiste of the Year award beating stiff competition from Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Camidoh, KiDi, and King Promise to win the award.
