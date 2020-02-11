Italy-raised Ghanaian new music sensation Dennis Okang, popularly known as K Dee, has officially unveil a mind blowing single, titled "Odo" (meaning 'love' in Twi) and he features Italy-based musician Dan Ziggy.

The mid-tempo afrobeats jam which preaches about love proves K.Dee’s versatility with a smooth flow of his lyrical prowess.

Per the standards and trends today, he really did Justice to the song with his unique music style.

Here is a link to the song for your listening pleasure and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.