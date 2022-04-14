RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘It’s been a rough journey; it’s never been easy.’ - KiDi

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Singer, KiDi, says his come-up in Ghana’s music industry has been bumpy, contrary to popular perception that established musicians reach the top without much hustle.

KiDi
KiDi

He shared his experiences on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z on Saturday April 9, on Joy FM.

Recommended articles

The entertainment show was discussing the topic: ‘Breaking Through Ghana’s Rough and tough Music terrain.’

KiDi highlighted some challenges he faced when he decided to pursue music as a career and what he had to face on his journey to the top after that decision.

The ‘Touch It’ singer revealed that, he had to beg his parents with tears before they accepted his decision, enter several reality shows, spend hours singing and playing guitar and being paid only GH₵50 after such performances.

The high-life and afrobeats singer, however, indicated that because this process is not seen by the fans of successful artistes, they perceive that it was smooth for them.

KiDi pointed out that, although some people think he grew in a wealthy family because of his complexion, such viewpoints are not true.

He insisted that, “it’s been a rough journey, it’s never been easy. Obviously, people only see the made- product, people just see when it’s done – when a song is out, the video is out, and you’re looking

nice.”

KiDi won the coveted Artiste of the Year Award at last month’s 3Music Awards ceremony. Weeks before that he and his colleague at Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene, sold out the Indigo O2 and delivered spectacular performances.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

8 Ghanaian musicians who made waves in Nigeria with their songs

Black Sherif, Gyakie and Patapaa

Exclusive: There is something special about ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ – Ghanaian Grammy-nominated producer

Edgar Nabeyin Panford

Deal with this issue or it will come back to haunt you – Hammer to Black Sherif

Hammer and Black Sherif

‘I don't smoke’; I mean ‘smoking the beat’ in my songs instead– Black Sherif

Black Sherif