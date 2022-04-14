‘It’s been a rough journey; it’s never been easy.’ - KiDi

The entertainment show was discussing the topic: ‘Breaking Through Ghana’s Rough and tough Music terrain.’

KiDi highlighted some challenges he faced when he decided to pursue music as a career and what he had to face on his journey to the top after that decision.

The ‘Touch It’ singer revealed that, he had to beg his parents with tears before they accepted his decision, enter several reality shows, spend hours singing and playing guitar and being paid only GH₵50 after such performances.

The high-life and afrobeats singer, however, indicated that because this process is not seen by the fans of successful artistes, they perceive that it was smooth for them.

KiDi pointed out that, although some people think he grew in a wealthy family because of his complexion, such viewpoints are not true.

He insisted that, “it’s been a rough journey, it’s never been easy. Obviously, people only see the made- product, people just see when it’s done – when a song is out, the video is out, and you’re looking

nice.”