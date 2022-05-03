‘It’s official’ – Stonebwoy signs to Def Jam

“We are buzzing as we welcome Ghanaian Afro-pop legend Stonebwoy to the Def Jam Recordings Africa Family. Stay tuned for fresh fire as he drops his brand-new single and lyric video, #Therapy”

Stonebwoy shared the post with the caption: “It’s official! Burniton Music Group x DefJam”

Days ago, rumours about this went viral on social after the label teased fans with a post.

The Best International Act for Africa at the 2015 BET Awards will release his first official single, 'Therapy' under the label.

At the moment, the terms of agreement between the two camps are not known.