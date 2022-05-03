RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘It’s official’ – Stonebwoy signs to Def Jam

Kofi Boateng

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has signed to Def Jam Recordings Africa.

Def Jam confirmed the signing on its Facebook page on May 3, 2022.

“We are buzzing as we welcome Ghanaian Afro-pop legend Stonebwoy to the Def Jam Recordings Africa Family. Stay tuned for fresh fire as he drops his brand-new single and lyric video, #Therapy

Stonebwoy shared the post with the caption: “It’s official! Burniton Music Group x DefJam

Days ago, rumours about this went viral on social after the label teased fans with a post.

The Best International Act for Africa at the 2015 BET Awards will release his first official single, 'Therapy' under the label.

At the moment, the terms of agreement between the two camps are not known.

Def Jam Recordings Africa is home to a number of South African artists including Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai, Boity and a few others.

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

