Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz this morning, the young artiste described Mr Eazi as a smart artiste who he loves.

“I look up to Mr. Eazi because he has a sharp mind. I look up to him a lot”.

Mr Eazi launched a project which he named the EMPAWA 100 project and promised to shoot music videos for 100 upcoming artistes who did good , J Derobie was among the few chosen for this project.

Narrating how he knew of the project and how he got selected, he explained that he was with a friend who also turns out to be an artiste when they both saw the advertisement, they both decided to apply and hope for the best.

“I was with my friend General Mike when we saw Mr Eazi’s project. After contemplating, we both decided to apply separately. Fortunately, I was picked and that was it.”

Touching on how he arrived at the masterpiece poverty which is making waves currently, the Nungua based artiste explained that initially he didn’t have a title for the song.

He said he started writing the song in June 2018 and couldn’t figure out an appropriate title for it till he settled on poverty since a lot of people were complaining about it.

“I started writing poverty from June 2018. I was writing it piece by piece till the title poverty came. People were complaining a lot that there was no money so I was like on the real, there is poverty. I named the song poverty.”

J Derobie highlighted on the meaning of the lyrics of the song, saying that this life is full of many misfortunes but he personally doesn’t want that for himself.

“In our lives, there are so many falls that come our way so I was like I don’t want to fall for poverty”.

In a reply to whether he would be able to perform in front of a big crowd should he get the opportunity to do so, he replied that he was ever ready to do so even though it would be the first time.

“I practiced a lot when I was underground, with practice I can stand in front of a crowd and perform”.

As monitored by ghlinks.com.gh, the young artiste recounted how good it feels to have endorsements from the big names in the music industry both home and abroad and didn’t say which artistes he was working with even though he admitted he was. “I’ve been getting endorsements a lot. From Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Pap Caan from Jamaica.”

Admitting he was still working, J Derobie said he was uncertain whether he would quit his job in the near future, but knows he wants to do music. He added that his colleagues at his workplace have seen the video and are proud of him for the good work.