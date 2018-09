news

Jonathan Lee, affectionately called Jlee in the Music scene is undoubtedly the next biggest thing in African Music.

This young Liberian emerging, creative, and talented artiste just gave us a dance tune for for the month of September and it is totally soothing to the soul.

He’s back with a new Sensational Afropop – Club banger titled “Celebrity”, produced by Biskit Beat.

Listen to music here