Jah Phinga gets Ice Prince for "Alikoto", official video drops

Native World Entertainment signee, Jah Phinga has released his debut album dubbed "The Rebirth".
Off the album comes "Alikoto" a song that features Nigeria's most decorated rapper Ice Prince.
The song is tipped to ignite love from the fans, positive criticism from critics and admiration from music enthusiasts.
The Ghana-Naija blend has given the song a different taste that fans are itching for.
The presence of the BET winner has also confirmed the good relationship these two countries has built over the years. This masterpiece was produced by Wakayna.
