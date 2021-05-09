Janaya X: Meet the next-rated star ready to conquer Ghana music

Aside music, the Dunkwa-on-Offin Nursing and Midwifery Training College old student is a certified nurse who works at a facility in Kumasi.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to us in the exclusive interview, she indicated that she started doing music professionally about two years ago and takes great inspiration from her dad.

According to her, her father was into DJing, and watching him do his thing made her fall in love more with music. On why she chose that particular stage name, she stated that “Janaya is actually a combination of all my real names and the 'X' stands for eXtraordinary”.

Pulse Ghana

She stated that her music icon is legendary Ghanaian musician, Andrews Samini, professionally known as Samini. According to her, she looks forward to having a collaboration with Samini as this will be a dream come through for her.

She was part of the tall list of musicians who graced two times, Western Music Awards hiphop award winner, Casta Troy's TROJAN Concert held in 2020.

In that same year, she performed at the Strap-Up Fashion show held by AnafoBisi Clothing at the Takoradi Mall.

In 2019, she released a song title, 'My Life', which featured Afedzi Perry and Mr. Fantastik which had great airplay but went on a break to finish her education.