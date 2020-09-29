According to the “Papa” hitmaker, the upcoming single is a ‘deep song’ and it’s all about the Ghanaian culture, adding that it is inspired by his local birth name and that of his late father.

“It's a deep song but also free and light,” he indicated in a press statement. “My father was Kweku, and I am also Kweku. My dad told me in a laughing way at the hospital that the only 'Kweku' is a 'Kweku' in Fante after waking up from a coma. It is about our culture. This is not the Year of Return music – it is Beyond the Return.”

He said he is promoting some aspects of the Ghanaian culture and that the name represents the legend of Kweku Ananse and his ‘charismatic, well-kept, fresh, forgiving and intelligent’ nature.

“When westerners call their children African names then you know we have arrived. So, I'm promoting aspects of Ghanaian culture. Kweku is known as charismatic, well-kept, fresh, forgiving and intelligent, like Kweku Ananse.”

He continued: “In the video, I wear my father's traditional Kente cloth. In life, he [Jay Ghartey’s father] used to ask me to wear it a lot and sometimes I didn't, so, in his honour, I wore his traditional cloth for him. It's a triumphant song about being strong African, loving and respecting yourself.”

“Personally, I feel free in my life now. By highlighting Kweku I hope to promote Ghanaian culture further to the world. I hope to inspire other artists people to hype their African names,” he added.

The song is produced by Duguud and the video directed by Phamous Films. It is scheduled for release on Wednesday, September 29.