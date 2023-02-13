Jay Z 'carries' Ghana at his back to the Super Bowl (WATCH)

It's unclear the message the rapper is sending with his top but Ghana being listed in there does come as a surprise as Jay Z has been linked to Ghana several times in recent days.

Dave Chapelle has disclosed that Jay Z has investments in Ghana. According to the American comedian who was speaking at an event dubbed “A conversation with Chance and a special guest,” at the University of Ghana on January 5, the rapper has informed him that he got a property in Ghana.

Ghanaian entertainment journalist, Olele Salvador sharing a report from the event, tweeted that "two big revelations made at the session with Dave Chapelle: 1. Multiple Grammy award-winning HipHop rapper, Jay Z has properties in Ghana, according to Dave Chapelle".

He added that "Jay Z showed him pictures of the properties when he hit him up to come to Ghana together."

Jay Z has properties in Ghana, he showed me photos; Dave Chapelle reveals Pulse Ghana